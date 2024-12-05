Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 18:43 IST, December 5th 2024

Shinde Updates X Profile After Swearing-in as Maharashtra Deputy CM

Eknath Shinde updated his X profile to 'Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra' moments after taking the oath alongside Devendra Fadnavis, ending speculation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Eknath Shinde updated his X profile | Image: PTI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde sworn in as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister alongside Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, ending all speculation about his role in the government. 

Moments after taking the oath in Maharashtra, Shinde updated his X profile, which mentioned ‘Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra State’.

Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde takes oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra | Watch

Hours before the grand swearing-in ceremony at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, a potential U-turn appeared likely. According to the reports, Eknath Shinde was reconsidering his options, seen as a final attempt to secure more concessions from the BJP.

Sena leaders were urgently working to convince their leader to join the new government, an effort emphasized by Sena leader Sanjay Shirasat.

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat says, " Eknath Shinde will listen to our request and he will take oath as Deputy CM, we believe that...he is our leader and we want him to take the oath as Deputy CM...we all are going to Eknath Shinde, we will convince and get him ready for the oath-taking..."

Samant then stated that no Shinde Sena leader would accept a government position if Mr. Shinde declined the offer. Meanwhile, Deepak Kesarkar appealed to Mr. Shinde, citing Chief Minister Fadnavis as an example, noting that he had moved from the Chief Minister's post to Deputy in 2022.

(with agency inputs)

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:43 IST, December 5th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.