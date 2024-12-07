Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Show Accurate Figures: Kerala HC Criticises State Govt over Lack of Clarity in SDRF Balance

Published 17:10 IST, December 7th 2024

Show Accurate Figures: Kerala HC Criticises State Govt over Lack of Clarity in SDRF Balance

The Kerala High Court criticised state govt and SDMA, saying their figures regarding the funds in connection with Wayanad rehabilitation were incorrect.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kerala HC says SDMA figures of disaster relief funds 'inaccurate' | Image: X

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Saturday criticised the state government and its disaster management authority (SDMA), saying their figures regarding the funds in connection with rehabilitation of the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad are "inaccurate".

A bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Mohmmed Nias C P also questioned why the funds were being delayed for months and observed that it was turning into another disaster.

It said when asking for assistance from the Centre, the state government should provide accurate figures.

The court observed that auditing was not accurate and the funds were not being handled properly.

It directed the government and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to submit accurate figures regarding the funds.

It directed that the amount allocated from the Rs 677 crore in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for rehabilitation, the amount spent and the amount required should be placed before the court.

The state government told the court that it will provide the details sought by the bench on Thursday.

During the hearing, the bench also asked the state to stop blaming others and not to take a stance that insults the victims of the disaster.

The court's observations and directions came after the Finance Officer of the State Disaster Management Authority presented the accounts regarding the disaster relief and rehabilitation funds in connection with the landslides that hit Wayanad in July this year.

The Finance Officer was present following the court's directions on Friday to provide information on how much funds were required for reconstruction and rehabilitation of the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad and the amount of financial assistance to be provided by the Centre.

The court had also asked how much amount was there in the relief fund before the disaster, how much was available for use out of it and what portion of the amount allocated by the Centre was utilised.

The queries came during hearing of a plea initiated by the High Court for prevention and management of natural disasters in the state in the wake of the landslides that devastated three villages in Wayanad district and claimed over 200 lives.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:10 IST, December 7th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.