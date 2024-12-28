Shutdown in Katra Over Ropeway Enters 4th Day, JCCI Extends Support

Jammu: The shutdown against a proposed ropeway project in the Trikuta hills of Reasi district entered its fourth day on Saturday, with protesters continuing a hunger strike for the release of several people detained by police in Katra.

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) has extended its support to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti and urged the administration to resolve the issue with talks.

A shutdown of all commercial activities in the area was announced earlier in the week by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti.

On Friday night, the Samiti extended the bandh by 72 hours.

All shops, restaurants, and business establishments have been shut since Wednesday.

The bandh has disrupted normal life in one of the busiest towns in the country, where thousands of pilgrims arrive every day to pray at the Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine.

"We extended the strike last night. It will continue for the next 72 hours until the government shelves the ropeway project," the Samiti spokesperson said.

Five men are sitting on a hunger strike demanding the release of 18 members of the Samiti, detained during a protest march against the ropeway project.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary in Jammu termed the decision to construct the ropeway a "wrong decision" and urged the Lieutenant Governor to engage with the protesters to resolve the issue.

"If the people of Katra do not want a ropeway, which will take away the livelihood of 40,000 people, the Shrine Board and LG Sahib should listen to them and address their concerns," he said.

JCCI President Arun Gupta, who led a team to meet the protesters in Katra today, said development projects that harm the local population should not be pursued.

"It is time to hold talks with the people protesting in Katra and resolve the issue amicably," Gupta said.

The 18 detained included two Samiti leaders — Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand.

The face-off began last month when the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board announced a plan to build a ropeway to facilitate access to the temple for senior citizens, children, and others who find it challenging to climb the 13-km-long track to the cave shrine.

The proposed Rs 250-crore ropeway project will connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, leading to the cave shrine in Reasi district.

Since the bandh, the Shrine Board has made special arrangements for the boarding and lodging of pilgrims arriving in the town.