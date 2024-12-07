Search icon
Published 22:36 IST, December 7th 2024

Society Must Remember Responsibility Towards Armed Forces Personnel: Assam Governor

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday said that the society should remember its responsibility towards the welfare of soldiers.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Armed Forces Flag Day event in Raj Bhawan | Image: X@Laxmanacharya54

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday said that the society should remember its responsibility towards the welfare of serving as well as retired soldiers, including rehabilitation of injured personnel and families of martyrs.

Paying tributes to the sacrifices of the forces on Armed Forces Flag Day, Acharya said, “I extend my heartfelt homage to the valiant martyrs of the Indian armed forces who made supreme sacrifices to the nation. My heartfelt congratulations to those brave soldiers who have displayed exemplary courage in the combat and counter-terrorism operations.” He emphasised that Flag Day should not be merely a day to honour the sacrifices of the soldiers, but a solemn reminder of society's responsibility towards their welfare, including the rehabilitation of injured personnel and the family members of martyrs.

He highlighted the importance of supporting the families of the armed forces' personnel as a genuine expression of gratitude for their unmatched service to the nation.

On initiatives undertaken by the government, the governor maintained that ‘One Rank, One Pension’ has been a transformative step in benefitting ex-servicemen and their families.

The scheme, which is now completing 10 years, stands as a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the armed forces, he added.

Acharya also acknowledged Assam’s efforts in soldier welfare, stating that around 41,656 retired soldiers, 9,954 war widows and 103 disabled soldiers have been supported by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare.

Financial assistance of Rs 1.13 crore has been extended to 2,140 ex-servicemen and their families. Ex-gratia for martyr families has been increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. Job reservation of 2 per cent has enabled significant employment opportunities for ex-servicemen, he said.

The governor appealed to all citizens to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, reiterating that such contributions symbolise the nation's respect for the armed forces and their families.

State cabinet minister Ranjeet Dass and senior armed forces officers were present on the occasion.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

 

 

Updated 22:36 IST, December 7th 2024

