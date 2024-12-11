Sonia Gandhi Can’t Deny That She Was Connected With Soros-Funded Forum: Mahesh Jethmalani

New Delhi: Senior Supreme Court Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani exposed billionaire George Soros and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s connection, saying that she cannot deny it and demanded action against her under the UAPA offence, calling her links with the Soros-funded forum “an unlawful activity”. Drawing attention towards the documentation of the forum, while talking to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami , Jethmalani asserted that the offence was manifested in the documentation and nobody has denied it. The senior SC advocate also raised questions on the silence of the Congress party on the issue, saying they have nothing to say.

Speaking to Arnab Goswami, Senior Supreme Court Advocate Jethmalani claimed that Sonia Gandhi cannot deny that she was connected with the Forum of Democratic Leaders in the Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP). “Sonia Gandhi cannot deny that she was connected with the Forum of Democratic Leaders in the Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP). She is a Co-President; she occupies a very very high position,” Mahesh Jethmalani said.

“What Sonia Gandhi had been doing with this sort of funded forum comes squarely within the meaning of unlawful activity,” the senior advocate said, adding that George Soros is anti-national so far as India is concerned, who is meddling in the nation’s internal affairs.

Jethmalani Alleged Soros, His Sympathisers In India Spreading 'Economic Terror'

Earlier, on Saturday, Jethmalani came down heavily on billionaire George Soros and his ‘sympathisers’ in India, alleging that they are spreading "economic terror" in the country. The remarks come amidst heightened discussions about Soros' influence and the impact of his financial strategies on the Opposition.

Taking to X, Jethmalani reposted Shashi Tharoor's 2009 tweet and said, “Now here’s a Congressman who’s an unabashed apologist for George Soros. Can’t understand why Soros would be upbeat about India. Barring a few running dogs in India who’ve sold their souls and intellect to him with the dashed hopes that his perfidious efforts may install them in power, there are few takers for him or his views in this country.”

Jethmalani further stated that Soros’ activities should be investigated for their potential to incite economic destabilization. He added, “Should and may well be investigated for attempting to unleash economic terrorism in the country.”

The advocate also pointed out Soros’ influence in international affairs, implying that he has been involved in changing regional dynamics through alliances with powerful figures. “He should be only too aware—not just curious—about our neighbourhood having had no mean role in changing it with his powerful cronies in the about-to-exit Democratic administration and his long-standing connections in the CCP,” Jethmalani said.

Jethmalani denounced Soros not as an investor but as a "ruthless profiteer" whose actions, according to him, undermine wealth creators and threaten the savings of everyday investors. “He’s no investor but a ruthless profiteer who seeks to destroy wealth creators and the savings of hard-working retail investors,” he stated.

The advocate also attacked Soros' self-styled image as a "world citizen," calling it deceptive. “As for ‘world citizens’, the only world he inhabits is his own: one of dubiously obtained wealth used to create a paid army of influencers in select nations who will cry themselves hoarse about his ‘Open Society’, a euphemism for short selling and illegal immigration. The first generates his tainted lucre and the second affords him more human material to enlarge his army of paid influencers,” Jethmalani wrote on X.

Moreover, Jethmalani warned against those who blindly support Soros and suggested that the billionaire’s influence should be scrutinized further. “There are none so blind who—for love or money—will not see. More on Tharoor’s old friend later on X: suffice it to say that the Soros game is up and the world will be a better place without this fake ‘concerned world citizen’,” he concluded.

Working To Destabilise India, Alleges BJP

BJP MP Sambit Patra recently launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi , accusing him of being part of a "triangle" alongside billionaire George Soros and the news portal Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), allegedly working to destabilise India.

He further called him the 'traitor of the highest order' while addressing a presser. “We are going to talk about this dangerous triangle which is trying to destabilise India. In this triangle, on one side it is George Soros from America, some agencies of America, another side of the triangle is a big news portal named OCCRP...the last and the most important side of the triangle is Rahul Gandhi, 'traitor of the highest order'. I am not scared to say this word...I don't have any hesitation to call LoP Lok Sabha, a traitor”, the BJP leader stated.

Who is George Soros?