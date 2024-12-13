Soros Is Conspiring Against India, Cong Speaking His Language: Nadda

Raipur: BJP President J P Nadda on Friday alleged that US-based billionaire George Soros has been hatching conspiracies against India, and the Congress is speaking his language.

He also questioned the nature of alleged links between Soros and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking at 'Janadesh Parab' (people's mandate festival) on the completion of one year of his party's government in Chhattisgarh, the Union health minister said the BJP serves the people, while Congress snatches the rights of the people.

"There is an organization called OCCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) which spreads lies and tries to destabilize the country. George Soros gives funding to OCCRP. I asked in Parliament, what is the relationship between Soros and Sonia Gandhi. The common people of India want to know," he said.

"See the timeline of reports of OCCRP. The Pegasus spyware report was released on July 18, 2021, and the parliament session was held from July 19, 2021. Whenever Parliament is about to start, false news is spread in a bid to destabilize the country. Rahul Gandhi then raises such issues in Parliament like (he is) their mouthpiece," Nadda said.

"George Soros says he will spend one billion dollars to prevent the Modi government from coming back to power.....Congress speaks the language of Soros in India. Do you support such people who stand by those who hatch conspiracies against the country?" he asked.

The Congress has been conspiring to get power by putting the country's interests at stake, he alleged.

Hailing the Vishnu Deo Sai government, Nadda said its intention, policy and programme are committed to serve people in Chhattisgarh.

The country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chhattisgarh under Chief Minister Sai, he said.

The Sai government has given a befitting reply to Naxalism in the last one year, and 222 Naxalites have been killed and 1,500 others have either surrendered or were arrested, Nadda said.

The BJP government eliminated Naxalism from Surguja (north Chhattisgarh) and now it will do the same in Bastar (South Chhattisgarh), he added.