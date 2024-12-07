Search icon
  • SP Pulls Out of MVA in Maharashtra Over Uddhav Sena’s Stand on Babri Demolition

Published 14:30 IST, December 7th 2024

SP Pulls Out of MVA in Maharashtra Over Uddhav Sena’s Stand on Babri Demolition

The SP’s announcement came after Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar shared a post hailing the demolition of Babri Masjid.

Reported by: Digital Desk
SP Pulls Out of MVA in Maharashtra Over Uddhav Sena’s Stand on Babri Demolition | Image: ANI

Mumbai: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday announced its decision to withdraw from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, citing its dissatisfaction with the Shiv Sena's (UBT) stance on the Babri Masjid demolition. Akhilesh Yadav-led party's reaction came after Uddhav's Sena MLC Milind Narvekar shared a post hailing the demolition and an accompanying advertisement in a newspaper praising the act of demolition of Babri Masjid. 

Samajwadi Party Expresses Discontent  

SP leader Raees Shaikh said the party is upset with Uddhav Thackeray’s party. “We are upset with the stand of Uddhav Sena on the Babri Masjid. Uddhav Thackeray became a part of the MVA by accepting the ideology of secularism. We have made our stand clear: If Uddhav Thackeray doesn’t clarify his position on the Babri Masjid, we will have to rethink our support,” Shaikh told Republic. 

He further added, “We have informed Akhilesh Yadav about the situation and will take a decision soon.”  

Narvekar Shares Post on Demolished Babri Masjid

Maharashtra SP unit chief Abu Azmi highlighted the reasons behind the decision. “An advertisement was given by Shiv Sena (UBT) in a newspaper congratulating those who demolished Babri masjid. His (Uddhav Thackeray) aide has also posted on X hailing the demolition of the mosque,” he said.  

Azmi confirmed the decision to quit the MVA. “We are quitting the MVA. I am speaking to (Samajwadi Party president) Akhilesh Singh Yadav,” he told PTI.  

Narvekar, who is the Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary, shared a post with an image of the Babri demolition and a quote from Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray: “I am proud of those who did this.” The post also included photos of Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, and Narvekar himself. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:36 IST, December 7th 2024

Akhilesh Yadav Maharashtra

