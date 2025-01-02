Search icon
Published 23:55 IST, January 2nd 2025

Speedy Car Hits Roadside Trees, One Killed

One person was killed and another critically injured after the car in which they were travelling hit roadside trees in Odisha's Sundargarh district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Speedy Car Hits Roadside Trees, One Killed | Image: META AI

Rourkela: One person was killed and another critically injured after the car in which they were travelling hit roadside trees in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred on state highway 10 (A) near Kalieposh under Lahunipara police station. The deceased was identified as Kiran Mahant, who was driving the car, a police officer said.

The impact of the accident was so severe that the car was completely damaged in the accident. The driver Kiran died on the spot while Debasish Mahant was found in a very critical condition inside the severely mangled car. Both the persons are locals, he said.

The Lahunipara police rescued the severely injured Debasish and shifted him to a local hospital. The body of Kiran was sent for autopsy, the police said.

Updated 23:55 IST, January 2nd 2025

