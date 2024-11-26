Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Stray Bull Attacks 15 in UP's Jalalabad, Causes Stampede, Captured After 3-Hour Chase

Published 13:46 IST, November 26th 2024

Stray Bull Attacks 15 in UP's Jalalabad, Causes Stampede, Captured After 3-Hour Chase

In the video, the bull can be seen chasing the man and hitting him multiple times.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Stray Bull Attacks 15 in UP's Jalalabad, Causes Stampede, Captured After 3-Hour Chase | Image: X

Jalalabad: In a gory incident, a man sustained serious injuries after being hit by a bull on a busy road in Jalalabad in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district. The video of the horrific incident has surfaced on social media platform X.

In the video, the bull can be seen chasing the man and hitting him multiple times.

The visuals show the bull lifting the man before making him fall on the road. Before he could get back on his foots, the bull again strikes him on his hips to flung him on air and throws him on the road. The incident left the man seriously injured near his eye. The video shows the man struggling to get up after the attack as the bull ran away from the spot.

According to sources, the stray bull entered the Jalalabad town, causing a stampede and leaving 15 people injured.

It was learnt that the bull was finally caught by the Jalalabad Municipal Council after a three-hour chase.

After an hour of horror, the Jalalabad civic body laid a trap to capture the bovine. However, it managed to dodge the civic body's vehicle and escape. Finally, after a three-hour chase, the stray bull was caught.

In a separate incident reported earlier this month, a bike-borne man was injured after a bull ran into the bike near Supertech Oxford Square, Sector 16-B in Greater West. A video of the incident, which soon went viral, displayed a motorist riding in his lane at a decent speed. Suddenly, a black bull comes in front of the vehicle and hits it with his head. Consequently, the biker lost control over the vehicle and fell down.

 



 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:46 IST, November 26th 2024

Recommended

Ancient 150-Year-Old Stepwell Uncovered in Sambhal During Excavation
India News
Australian Dad Introduces Virat Kohli To His Son In Most Adorable Way
SportFit
Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.