Student Commits Suicide At Private University In Bareilly, Family Alleges Murder
The student committed suicide at a Bareilly university, however, his family has alleged that he was murdered.
Bareilly: A 22-year-old student allegedly committed suicide at his hostel room in a private university even as the deceased's family members alleged that he was murdered, officials said on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Abhishek, a resident of Dibiyapur village in Auraiya district, who was a third-year BCA student at the Invertis University, police said.
"The incident occurred on Tuesday night. Initial investigation suggests suicide by hanging. However, Abhishek's parents have claimed foul play, alleging that their son was murdered," Nitin Kumar, circle officer of the area, said.
Forensic teams have documented the incident, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.
The police are currently investigating all aspects of the case to determine the exact cause of death, the officer said.
In another incident, A 17-year old school student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of a mall in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Tuesday, police said.
Krish Pamecha, a student of class 11, went to the mall alone on a motorcycle and jumped from the third floor of the building, they said.
He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. No suicide note has been recovered from the student. The matter is being investigated further.
