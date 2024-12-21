Search icon
Published 23:52 IST, December 21st 2024

Students Behind Bomb Threat To 3 Schools In Delhi: Police

Delhi Police has discovered at least three schools hit by bomb threat emails have turned out to be a victim of their own students.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Students Behind Bomb Threat To 3 Schools In Delhi: Police | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Police has discovered at least three schools hit by bomb threat emails have turned out to be a victim of their own students.

One of the several schools that received bomb threats was Venkateshwar Global School, which received a threatening email a day after a mysterious blast occurred at the Rohini Prashant Vihar PVR Multiplex on November 28.

A police officer said the email was sent by two siblings enrolled in the school because they wanted the exams to be postponed.

At the time of counselling, both students revealed that they had got the idea from previous incidents of bomb threats being made to schools, the officer said.

They were allowed to go after their parents were given a warning.

After the email was reported, police conducted a thorough check of the school and declared the threat to be a hoax.

According to another police officer, two more schools located in Rohini and Paschim Vihar were sent threatening emails by their students.

The reason was the same – the students wanted schools to be shut.

In both matters, the students were allowed to go after counselling and warning their parents.

Bomb threats have sent more than 100 Delhi schools into chaos over the past 11 days.

Police have found that the emails were sent through a VPN (Virtual Private Network), making it tough for them to locate the perpetrators.

Since May this year, more than 50 bomb threat emails have targeted not only schools but hospitals, airports and airline companies in Delhi.

Police are yet to make any breakthroughs in these cases. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:52 IST, December 21st 2024

