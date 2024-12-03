Sukhbir Singh Badal in Wheelchair Begins Penance at Golden Temple Over 'Religious Misconduct'

Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shrimani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has started the religious punishment assigned to him by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of Sikhs, in connection with the alleged sacrilege case.

Visuals from Amritsar's Golden Temple showed the Akali Dal chief seated in a wheelchair at the temple’s entrance, with a plaque around his neck and holding a spear.

Senior Akali Dal leader and Badal’s brother-in-law, Bikram Singh Majithia also performed his punishment by performing voluntary service as a 'sewadar,' and washed utensils at the temple complex.

The punishment pertains to what the Sikh clergy referred to as 'mistakes' committed during the Shiromani Akali Dal government’s tenure in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

As directed, the leaders are required to serve as 'sewadars,' washing dishes, and cleaning shoes and toilets at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. They must also don plaques acknowledging their 'misdeeds' and perform similar services for two days each at other prominent Sikh shrines, including Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Takht Damdama Sahib, Darbar Sahib in Muktsar, and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Verdict from the Sikh Clergy