Suspended Jharkhand IAS Officer Pooja Singhal Gets Bail In Money Laundering Case

Ranchi: A special PMLA court on Saturday granted bail to suspended Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Pooja Singhal in a money laundering case. She was given bail on the condition of furnishing two bonds of Rs 2 lakh each and depositing her passport.

IAS officer Pooja Singhal was granted bail after her lawyer presented arguments before the court over a two-day hearing.

Singhal had been in custody since May 11, 2022, following raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on properties linked to her in a money laundering case.

The case is tied to allegations of corruption in the implementation of MGNREGA, the Central Government’s flagship rural employment scheme.

Singhal, a former secretary of the state mines department, is accused by the ED of being involved in money laundering activities.

The ED seized over ₹36 crore in cash during its investigation, which it linked to illegal mining operations in two separate money laundering cases.

In an earlier development, the Supreme Court granted Singhal interim bail on February 10, 2023, for a period of two months to allow her to care for her ailing daughter.

However, her custodial status resumed after the expiration of the interim bail period.

The ED’s investigation extended beyond Singhal, with raids also conducted on premises associated with her businessman husband, a chartered accountant linked to the couple, and several others implicated in the probe. These operations uncovered substantial evidence, further escalating the seriousness of the case.