Tamil Nadu: 3 Dead, 23 Hospitalised After Allegedly Drinking Sewage-Contaminated Water In Pallavaram

Chennai: At least three people died and around 23 others fell ill after reportedly drinking sewage-contaminated water in Tamil Nadu's Pallavaram near capital city Chennai on Thursday. The people, who fell sick, were hospitalised for treatment, where they have been kept under observation, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. According to the sources, the police are probing the incident and trying to ascertain about those responsible for the incident.

Following the incident, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has ordered an investigation to confirm whether the drinking water was indeed contaminated. Meanwhile, the residents in the area have been strictly asked not to drink piped water.

The affected individuals, residing in areas such as Malaimedu, Mariamman Kovil Street and Muthalamman Kovil Street, were admitted to the Chromepet Government General Hospital and a private hospital for treatment.

Residents have raised concerns that their health problems were caused by drinking water contaminated with sewage. This contamination has sparked serious worries about the safety of the local water supply.

In response to the issue, Tamil Nadu Minister TM Anbarasan visited the affected area and instructed authorities to set up a medical camp immediately.

"Twenty-three people have fallen ill and been admitted to the hospital. It is not yet known if the drinking water was contaminated. An investigation is also looking into whether the health issues were caused by the food they consumed. If the water was contaminated, the entire area would have been affected," the Minister said speaking to reporters.

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) expressed shock over the deaths. He condemned the ruling DMK government for failing to ensure the supply of safe drinking water.

"It is the duty of the government to distribute safe drinking water to the people. They should have carefully examined whether drinking water was being supplied properly and without any contamination between drinking water and sewage pipes, especially in the aftermath of the cyclone's landfall," EPS said in a post on X.

He further criticised the government, saying, "I strongly condemn MK Stalin's government for its callousness that risked the lives of the people."

He also called for immediate measures to guarantee the supply of safe drinking water to all residents.

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai also criticised the state government's handling of the crisis. He questioned the efficacy of Minister Anbarasan's response and accused the minister of being dismissive by blaming residents for the issue.