  • Tamil Nadu Hospital Fire: Death Toll Rises to 7, CM Stalin Announces Ex-Gratia

Published 10:29 IST, December 13th 2024

Tamil Nadu Hospital Fire: Death Toll Rises to 7, CM Stalin Announces Ex-Gratia

M K Stalin condoled the death of 6 persons in a fire at a private hospital in Dindigul and announced an ex-gratia of Rs three lakh each to the next of kin.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
M K Stalin condoled the death of 6 persons in a fire at a private hospital in Dindigul and announced an ex-gratia of Rs three lakh each to the next of kin. | Image: PTI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday condoled the death of six persons in a fire at a private hospital in Dindigul district and announced an ex-gratia of Rs three lakh each to the next of kin.

The CM expressed his sympathies with the families of the victims that included a minor girl. Two other deceased persons hailed from Theni district.

In a statement, Stalin announced a sum of Rs three lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relif Fund (CMPRF) to the families of the victims.

He also extended assistance of Rs one lakh each to those under treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) with serious injuries and Rs 50,000 to persons with simple injuries.

He further said he has directed that the best medical treatment be provided to those admitted in nearby government and private hospitals.

Official sources in Dinidgul said three persons were currently under treatment in ICU.

On Thursday, around 9.30 pm, a blaze erupted in the private hospital, leaving six dead. The victims were found unconscious in a lift and were declared dead by doctors at a hospital.

They had suffocated to death, police and fire officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)   

Updated 10:41 IST, December 13th 2024

