Published 14:41 IST, December 4th 2024

Teacher Held for Raping Minor Student in Karnataka

A private school teacher was arrested for allegedly raping a minor student in Yadrami town.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Teacher held for raping minor student in Karnataka | Image: Representational

Kalaburagi: A private school teacher was arrested for allegedly raping a minor student in Yadrami town, police said on Wednesday.

The man has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting the girl, studying in class five.

The town was tense on Tuesday evening after the incident came to light with students, teachers, and various organisations staging protests demanding strict action against the culprit. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:41 IST, December 4th 2024

