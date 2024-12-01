Teenage Boy Kills Friend Who Demanded Money For Damaged Mobile Phone; Detained

Valsad (Gujarat): A teenage boy was detained in Gujarat's Valsad district for allegedly killing his friend after the victim demanded money to repair a mobile phone damaged by him, police said on Sunday.

The 16-year-old victim was lured to an abandoned building in Pardi town, where the accused pushed him into an elevator shaft, causing severe injuries.

The suspect then allegedly smashed the victim's head with a brick before hiding the body under bricks and bushes.

The victim left his house on November 27 morning and did not return home for two days, his father stated in the FIR.

"On the same day, the body of the 16-year-old boy was found in the elevator shaft of an unfinished building located in an industrial area behind Pardi ITI," police said.

Upon reviewing nearby CCTV footage, the district crime branch and a special operations group tracked down the accused, a minor who was close friends with the victim.

During questioning, the suspect confessed to killing his friend, citing repeated demands for money to repair a mobile phone that had been damaged a few days ago.

The accused allegedly invited the victim to the building under the pretext of giving him the money, only to attack him. After the murder, he covered the body and fled the scene.

"He killed the injured victim by smashing his head with bricks. He covered the body with pieces of bricks and bushes and fled," the police said.

Police are continuing their investigations following the confession and have initiated legal proceedings against the suspect.

