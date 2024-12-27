Teenager Detained For Killing 9-Year-Old Boy To Shut Down Boarding School

Hathras: A 13-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly killing a 9-year-old student at a boarding school, hoping that the murder will shut down the boarding school. The incident occurred two months ago, when the teenager allegedly killed the boy, thinking that the shut down of the school would allow him to go home.

Earlier, on September 26, the body of the 9-year-old boy was found in the backseat of the school director's car. Initially, police suspected that the director and his family might have sacrificed the child for fame and to resolve personal issues. This led to the arrest of five people on charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

However, after further investigation, Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said that police interviewed other students and discovered that the 13-year-old suspect had been asking his classmates how to get the school closed. During questioning, the teenager admitted to killing the boy with a towel.

The suspect reportedly thought that by causing the death, the school would be forced to shut down, allowing him to leave. CCTV footage showed the teenager walking around with a towel before the incident, and after the killing, he allegedly asked a friend to sleep next to him, claiming he was scared.