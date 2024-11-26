Search icon
  • Telangana Tragedy: Class 6 Student Chokes to Death While Eating Puris at School

Published 07:23 IST, November 26th 2024

Telangana Tragedy: Class 6 Student Chokes to Death While Eating Puris at School

The school claimed that because he ate over two puris at a time, he choked, was unable to breathe and died.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representational | Image: PTI

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an 11-year-old boy named Viren Jain choked to death while he was eating puris during his school lunch break in Secunderabad on Monday noon.

As per reports, the sixth-grade student who was a student at Akshara Vaagdevi International School allegedly tried eating three puris at a time resulting in choking, the police said.

Following this, the boy was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged by his father Gowtham, who said that he received a call from the school saying that the incident occurred while his son was having lunch.

However, the school claimed that because he ate over two puris at a time, he choked, was unable to breathe and died.

11-Year-Old Girl Dies in School After Suddenly Falling Ill in UP

A class sixth student died after being taken ill at the Kasturba Gandhi Residential School in Sikheda here, officials said Monday.

An inquiry has been ordered into the matter that took place on Sunday.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Sandeep Kumar said that the girl's body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

"The cause of her death will be determined following the postmortem report," Kumar said.

He said the girl was taken to a hospital after she fell ill and was declared dead upon arrival.

"All 32 students had tea and 'halwa' for breakfast, but only one student fell sick and, tragically passed away," he added.

An inquiry into the incident has been ordered to investigate further, the officer added.

(Inputs from PTI)

Updated 07:26 IST, November 26th 2024

