Published 21:14 IST, December 27th 2024
Tempo Crushes Six Pedestrians In Mumbai's Ghatkopar, Woman Dies
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Tempo Crushes Six Pedestrians In Mumbai's Ghatkopar, Woman Dies | Image: Republic
Mumbai: A speeding tempo crushed at least six pedestrians in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Friday leading to the death of one woman and injuring others. A senior police official confirmed the incident saying that the victims have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
(More details to follow)
Updated 21:17 IST, December 27th 2024