Published 21:14 IST, December 27th 2024

Tempo Crushes Six Pedestrians In Mumbai's Ghatkopar, Woman Dies

A speeding tempo crushed at least six pedestrians in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Friday leading to the death of one woman and injuring others.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tempo Crushes Six Pedestrians In Mumbai's Ghatkopar, Woman Dies | Image: Republic

Mumbai: A speeding tempo crushed at least six pedestrians in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Friday leading to the death of one woman and injuring others. A senior police official confirmed the incident saying that the victims have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

(More details to follow)

Updated 21:17 IST, December 27th 2024

