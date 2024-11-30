Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Thane Shocker: Man Flashes Woman, Masturbates in Front of Her after Housebreaking, Arrested

Published 10:59 IST, November 30th 2024

Thane Shocker: Man Flashes Woman, Masturbates in Front of Her after Housebreaking, Arrested

Police on Friday arrested the accused from the Gaibinagar locality of Bhiwandi town in connection with the incident that took place in October.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Thane Shocker: Man Flashes Woman, Masturbates in Front of Her after Housebreaking, Arrested | Image: Freepik

Thane: A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly flashing women in a housing society in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Police on Friday arrested the accused from the Gaibinagar locality of Bhiwandi town in connection with the incident that took place in October, an official said.

Based on a complaint by one of the victims, the accused has been booked under section 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 319 (house trespass and housebreaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

The official said the accused allegedly trespassed on the terrace of the housing society, where he flashed and masturbated. The matter came to light after the women recently checked the CCTV footage of the premises.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 10:59 IST, November 30th 2024

