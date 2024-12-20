'There is No Bigger Liar than Rahul Gandhi': Union Minister Giriraj Singh

New Delhi: The face off between the Congress and the BJP intensified on Friday after both factions staged another day of parallel protests outside parliament. Launching an all out attack on the opposition, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said that Rahul Gandhi was a liar and there was no bigger liar than him.

"In the country's politics, there is no bigger liar than Rahul Gandhi.. he created hooliganism by pushing Pratap Sarangh. When he realized that an FIR would be filed, he started diverting the topic and started lying. He has just been trying to divert the topic...Today, Rahul Gandhi is known for his arrogance" Singh said while speaking to the media.

This comes after an FIR was registered by the Delhi Police on November 19 in connection with a scuffle in the Parliament.

Tensions erupted when members of the opposition and the ruling BJP-led NDA held separate protests, resulting in a face-off on Thursday. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that he was pushed, and two BJP members were injured during the incident.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arun Govil said that the scuffle was tarnishing the image of the Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Govil said "This is very unfortunate. What is happening is not good for our image. This is tarnishing the image of Parliament. It seems we need a lot of discipline and the opposition needs a lot of restraint. The way Rahul Gandhi was not looking calm when he came yesterday... this does not befit MPs in Parliament."

BJP MP CP Joshi said that the face off of the MPs and the FIR was an insult to the democracy.

"This is an insult to democracy. Congress party and its leaders have always attempted to shred the Constitution and democracy of this country. Yesterday's incident was very unfortunate. This makes it clear that when Home Minister Amit Shah exposed their true face before the country, it angered them and they hatched this conspiracy. People of the country can never tolerate such hooliganism." Joshi said speaking to ANI.