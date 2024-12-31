Published 19:20 IST, December 31st 2024
Thomas Cook India Reports Cyber Attack in Its IT Infrastructure, Investigations Underway
Thomas Cook India reported a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure on December 31 and is working with security experts to investigate and take remedial action.
New Delhi: Travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Tuesday, December 31, said there has been a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure and it is working with security experts to support its investigation and take remedial action.
In a regulatory filing, the company said,"...there has been an incident involving a cyber attack on our IT infrastructure."
Without disclosing the exact timelines, it said, "Immediately upon becoming aware of the incident, we have taken the necessary steps to investigate and respond to the incident, including shutting down affected systems."
Thomas Cook (India) added, "We are working with leading cyber security experts to support our investigation and identify the extent of the issue and take remedial action as necessary."
