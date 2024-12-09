'Those With Anti-India...': BJP Escalates Attack Over Alleged Sonia Gandhi-George Soros Link

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday (December 9) said that issues before the country should not be seen with "political lenses" but rather fight unitedly against "anti-India forces.

Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister said, "I think that few issues before the country shouldn't be seen with political lenses. George Soros and his links - that have come to light - we do not see it as an issue relating Congress party, Rahul Gandhi . We should take the issue seriously - if it is related to anti-India forces. We do not see this as party politics... We have told Congress and other parties that we will discuss over the Constitution on December 13 and 14 (in Lok Sabha) and on December 16 and 17 (in Rajya Sabha). I want to appeal to the leaders of the Congress party and its workers that if even their leaders are found to have links with anti-India forces, they also should raise their voices and we should be united and fight unitedly against anti-India forces."

Further speaking on the George Soros issue, Rijiju said, "Regarding the George Soros issue, the reports that have come out in the public domain - the charges are serious. Be it a member of parliament or a common man, everyone should work for the country. We appeal to be united and fight against anti-India forces."

Furthermore, several other MPs of the NDA and BJP raised the issue and demanded an immediate discussion in the Parliament.

Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Sloganeering

Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday adjourned till 3 pm amid uproar in the House over the alleged George Soros-Congress link issue.

As soon as the House re-convened at 2 pm, BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, asked Rail Minister Ashwani Vaishnav to respond on the Rail (Amendment) Bill 2024.

However, the opposition protests continued following which the proceedings were adjourned till 3 pm.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the country wants the House to function, for its proceedings to continue.

"You (Opposition) are creating obstacles in the House... you do not want the House to run," he said.

Sonia Gandhi Linked To Organisation Financed by George Soros Foundation, Alleges BJP

The BJP on Sunday alleged that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has links to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation which has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation.

This association shows the influence of foreign entities in India's internal affairs, the ruling party said in a series of posts on X.

"Notably, the FDL-AP Foundation has expressed their views that treat Kashmir as a separate entity," the party said.

"This association between Sonia Gandhi and an organisation that has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation expresses the influence of foreign entities on India's internal affairs and the political impact of such connections," it said.

The saffron party further claimed that Sonia Gandhi's chairmanship of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation led to a partnership with the George Soros Foundation, "displaying the influence of foreign funding on Indian organisations".