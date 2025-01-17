Search icon
  • Tigress Riddhi (T-124) and Cubs Cross Lake | Watch the Heartwarming Moment from Ranthambore

Published 22:22 IST, January 17th 2025

Tigress Riddhi (T-124) and Cubs Cross Lake | Watch the Heartwarming Moment from Ranthambore

A viral video from Ranthambore on January 13 shows Tigress Riddhi (T-124) and her three cubs crossing Rajbaug Lake to an island during the evening safari.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tigress Riddhi and cubs cross lake | Image: Instagram / @sandeepengineer

New Delhi: A viral video from Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on January 13 captured a heartwarming moment as the park’s beloved tigress, Riddhi, and her three cubs crossed to an island in Rajbaug Lake during the evening safari in Zone 3.

Ahmedabad-based photographer Sandeep Engineer captured the unforgettable moment and shared it in an Instagram post, which has since gone viral, amassing nearly two million views.

Watch | Heartwarming Video of Tigress Riddhi and Her Cubs

The short clip shows Tigress Riddhi and her cubs crossing Rajbaug Lake in Zone 3 of Ranthambore National Park to reach an island. Sandeep recorded the video during an evening safari on January 13 with fellow tourists.

The post captioned as, 'Rarest of the rare sightings of my life. Tigress Riddhi and her cubs crossing over to an island in Lake Rajbaug in Zone 3 of Ranthambore National Park. Sighting in our evening safari on January 13'

Ranthambore's renowned Tigress Riddhi, also known as T-124, is a legendary figure and a fifth-generation descendant of the iconic Tigress Machali, "The Lady of the Lake." Famous for her bold and adventurous spirit, Riddhi has become a symbol of Ranthambore Wildlife, captivating visitors with her beauty and nurturing nature.

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:22 IST, January 17th 2025

