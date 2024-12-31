TMC MP Saket Gokhale Mocks Rajnath Singh's Prayers at Ujjain Temple, Triggers Row

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale mocked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the latter's visit to the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday.

Ridiculing Singh’s prayers, Gokhale in a post on X, wrote, "After Defense Minister tying nimbu & mirchi to Rafale fighter jets, this is our newest glorious moment. Our enemies must be shivering in their boots seeing this."

Singh along with Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city on Monday.

Singh said he felt blessed after having the darshan of Lord Mahakal.

The minister, who wore a saffron-coloured dhoti, prayed for about 20 minutes in the temple's sanctum sanctorum and later meditated in the Nandi Hall of the temple.

Singh is on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh from Sunday.

Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 jyotirlingas in the country.

On Sunday, Singh addressed Army personnel at the more-than-two-century-old Mhow cantonment in Indore district. He also paid tributes at the memorial of Dr BR Ambedkar in Mhow.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from Gokhale on a plea by former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, the wife of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, seeking contempt action against him for allegedly failing to comply with a court direction to apologise and pay Rs 50 lakh damages to her.

A separate bench of the high court also asked Gokhale to file an affidavit disclosing all his assets within four weeks, while it was hearing a plea by Lakshmi seeking execution of the July 1 judgment on the defamation lawsuit.

Justice Manoj Jain issued notice on the contempt petition and asked Gokhale to file his reply.

Puri, in her plea, contended that Gokhale has wilfully and deliberately non-complied with the high court's July 1 directions and is liable to be punished.

Her counsel submitted that Gokhale was completely aware of the July 1 judgment passed against him as he published certain posts on social media thereafter.

The single-judge bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora issued notice to Gokhale, seeking his response to the plea by Puri seeking execution of the July 1 judgment.

"Let an affidavit be filed by the judgment debtor (Gokhale) making full disclosure of all his assets, monies, properties- movable and immovable, including the bank accounts and deposits in his name within four weeks,” it said.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Puri, argued that Gokhale has not complied with the specific directions of the court and has not paid the decretal amount of Rs 50 lakh to her.

He contended that after the July 1 judgment, Gokhale had also published posts on his handle on 'X', earlier known as Twitter, where he again made defamatory assertions not just against Puri but also against the court.

Puri was also represented by the law firm Karanjawala and Company.

In the July 1 verdict, the high court had also restrained the TMC Member of Parliament from publishing any more content on any social media or electronic platform concerning his imputation.

The order was passed on the defamation lawsuit filed by the former assistant secretary general of the United Nations.

The "roving allegations" insinuating financial impropriety were "actually targeting" BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri and it was "extremely irresponsible" of Gokhale to have published the "derogatory content" without due verification, the court had observed.

Puri approached the high court in 2021, alleging that Gokhale tarnished her good name and reputation by making reckless and false allegations about her financial affairs in the context of an apartment that she owned in Geneva.

The court had said the damages of Rs 50 lakh be paid to Puri within eight weeks and the apology should be retained on Gokhale's 'X' handle for six months from the date it is published.