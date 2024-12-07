TMC Names Ritabrata Banerjee as Candidate for Rajya Sabha Bypolls

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday named party leader Ritabrata Banerjee as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections.

The by-poll was necessitated following the resignation of Jawhar Sircar as the TMC's Rajya Sabha MP in September following the RG Kar rape-murder incident and subsequent protests.

"Under the inspiration of the Hon'ble Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, we are pleased to announce the candidature of Ritabrata Banerjee for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections," the party said in a post on X.

By-elections will be held on December 20 in the sole vacant Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal, apart from seats in three other states.

Ritabrata Banerjee was with the CPI(M) till 2017 and was its Rajya Sabha MP, before joining the TMC.

Hailing the decision, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee wrote on X, "This recognition is truly well-deserved, reflecting the tireless effort Ritabrata Banerjee has invested in strengthening the organization and advocating for trade union workers across WB. While it may take time, commitment, performance and hard work are always rewarded in the end."