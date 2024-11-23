TMC Sweeps West Bengal Assembly Bypolls, Register Victory on 6 Seats, Wrests 1 From BJP

Kolkata: In a major triumph, the Trinamool Congress registered clean sweep in all six bypolls, while snatching Madarihat Assembly from BJP.

The latest results further cemented its political dominance in West Bengal, even as the ongoing protests over the RG Kar incident failed to sway voters.

The bypolls were held in six constituencies — Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST) — following the resignation of sitting MLAs who had vacated their assembly seats after securing victories in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

TMC Wins Bypolls Despite Facing Massive Protests Over RG Kar Issue

The elections held on November 13 were viewed as a key test for the ruling party in a politically tense environment, with protests surrounding the RG Kar issue escalating. Despite these protests, the TMC triumphed in all constituencies, extending its winning streak from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Five of the six constituencies are in South Bengal, a TMC stronghold, while Madarihat, located in the northern part of the state, was previously won by the BJP in 2021. The by-poll results further solidify the TMC's political dominance throughout West Bengal.

In Haroa, where over 70 per cent of the electorate belongs to the minority community, the BJP came a distant third and failed to retain its deposit, prompting party leader Suvendu Adhikari to comment: “Minorities don’t vote for the BJP”.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front, which had hoped to capitalise on the RG Kar protests to revive its fortunes, faced a crushing defeat, losing its deposit in Sitai and Madarihat. Similarly, its ally, the CPI(ML), lost its deposit in Naihati, while the All India Secular Front (ISF) lost its deposit in Haroa.

The Congress, led by new state chief Suvankar Sarkar, contested without an alliance with the Left for the first time since 2021 but fared no better, losing deposits in all six constituencies.

In Sitai (SC), TMC’s Sangita Roy won by a margin of 1,30,636 over BJP’s Dipak Kumar Ray, who garnered only 35,348 votes. TMC’s vote share surged to 76 per cent, compared to 49 per cent in the 2021 state elections, while the BJP’s share plummeted from 45 per cent to just 16 per cent.

BJP Loses Madarihat Seat To TMC

The Madarihat (ST) seat, previously held by the BJP, marked another significant victory for the TMC. The ruling party’s Jayprakash Toppo won with 79,186 votes, securing a lead of 28,168 votes over BJP’s Rahul Lohar.

This victory is historic for the TMC, as it marks the first time the party has taken control of Madarihat, a key seat in the tea garden belt, signaling a major political shift.

The TMC’s vote share surged to 54.05 per cent, while the BJP’s share dropped to 34 per cent, nearly mirroring TMC’s vote share of 34.13 per cent in 2021.

In Naihati, TMC’s Sanat Dey won with 78,772 votes, defeating BJP’s Rupak Mitra by 49,277 votes. TMC’s vote share increased to 62.97 per cent, up from 50 per cent in 2021, while BJP’s share fell to 23.58 per cent, a significant drop from 38 per cent in 2021.

In Haroa, TMC’s SK Rabiul Islam won with 1,57,072 votes, maintaining a commanding margin of 1,31,388 votes over Piyarul Islam of the ISF, who secured only 25,684 votes.

This result underscores TMC’s dominance among minorities in South Bengal. TMC's vote share surged to 76.63 per cent, while the ISF managed just 12.53 per cent, compared to 57.34 per cent for the TMC in 2021.

In Medinipur, TMC’s Sujoy Hazra won with 115,104 votes, a margin of 33,996 votes over BJP’s Subhajit Roy, who secured 81,108 votes.

TMC’s vote share reached 53.43 per cent, compared to the BJP's 37.67 per cent, reflecting a similar outcome to 2021, when TMC had 50.72 per cent and the BJP had 40.51 per cent in this tribal-dominated seat.

In Taldangra, TMC’s Falguni Singhababu is leading with 54,327 votes, maintaining a margin of 20,273 votes over BJP’s Ananya Roy Chakraborty, who received 34,054 votes.

TMC Chief Mamata Express Gratitude To Supporters

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee expressed her gratitude to the people of the state for their continued support, saying, “I would like to thank and congratulate the 'Maa, Mati, and Manush' from the bottom of my heart. Your blessings will help us work for the people in the coming days,” in a social media post.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee congratulated all six TMC candidates for their decisive victories, claiming they had “defied the narratives created by the Zamindars, the media, and a section of the Calcutta High Court to defame Bengal for their own vested interests.”

He also expressed special thanks to the people of Madarihat. "I bow before the people of West Bengal for democratically dismantling the Bangla Birodhis, their fake narratives, and reaffirming their trust in us."

‘Bypolls Not a Reliable Indicator’

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar downplayed the significance of the bypoll results. “Bypoll results cannot serve as a reliable indicator. Whether the people are with the TMC or against them will be reflected in the upcoming assembly elections,” Majumdar said.

Setback For Congress-CPI(M)

The bypolls marked a significant setback for the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress. The Left, accused by TMC of masterminding the prolonged doctor’s protests, failed to capitalise on the public anger surrounding the RG Kar incident, losing in all constituencies.

Since the 2021 assembly elections, the TMC has won every by-election, except the Sagardighi bypoll in March 2023, which was later won by a Congress candidate who later switched to the TMC.

With this victory, TMC’s tally in the 294-member state assembly rises to 216, further consolidating its position. The BJP’s tally drops to 69, from 77 in 2021.