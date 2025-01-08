Search icon
  • TN: CM Stalin Vows to Get Justice for Student-Victim in Sexual Assault Case

Published 13:35 IST, January 8th 2025

TN: CM Stalin Vows to Get Justice for Student-Victim in Sexual Assault Case

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday asserted in the Assembly that the government's only objective is to get justice for the victim.

Reported by: Digital Desk
CM Stalin | Image: PTI/File

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday asserted in the Assembly that the government's only objective in the student sexual assault case is to get justice for the victim according to law.

Stalin, referring to the issue being raised by parties including the main opposition AIADMK, said the sexual assault perpetrated on a Chennai student was a huge cruelty and unacceptable. 

While several MLAs had spoken with true concern, a member spoke to create a wrong opinion against the incumbent regime, he said. 

Whatever may be their motive, as regards the government, its objective is to get justice for the victim as per law and "the Tamil Nadu government has no other objective, and I would like to make it clear, this is firm and categorical," he asserted. 

The government may be blamed, in case, if the accused had not been arrested immediately and if it had been decided to protect the accused.

However, finding fault with the government even after the accused was arrested within a few hours and after evidence had been gathered, it is only for political mileage and not based on true concern, he said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:35 IST, January 8th 2025

