Traffic Jams on Delhi, Noida Roads Amid Farmers' March to Delhi

New Delhi: Traffic jams were seen on Delhi and Noida roads on Friday due to several restrictions and heightened security measures ahead of the farmers' march to the National Capital.

The Noida police are on high alert as the ongoing farmers' protests intensify, with protesters planning to march to the National Capital. Border barricades are causing significant delays for commuters, leading to slow-moving traffic.

Traffic is likely to be hit due to the security arrangements at the outer and the central parts of Delhi. The farmers will start their march towards Delhi at 1 pm today.

The farmers are demanding higher compensation, and their protests persist. Meanwhile, detained farmers are attempting to march towards Delhi, leading to heightened police vigilance in the region.

March to Delhi Start

The farmers protest, for their demands to be fulfilled continues today as well as according to farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, a ‘jatha’ of 101 farmers has started the movement towards the national capital from the Shambhu Border today, at 1:00 pm. Security in the required places has been heightened to ensure traffic doesn't get affected.

Security Heightened at Shambhu Border

Amid the farmers' march to Delhi, security has been tightened at the Shambhu border on NH-44, with both Haryana and Punjab police deploying significant resources to manage the swelling crowds of protesters.

On Thursday, Haryana police reinforced the barricades near the border, adding three new layers, including a wire mesh and movable traffic barriers, to the already extensive seven-layer setup featuring walls, iron nails, and barbed wire. A tent was also erected as part of the preparations.