Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 11:32 IST, December 7th 2024

Two Arrested for Scamming Agniveer Aspirants in Maharashtra

Two men from Satara arrested for allegedly tricking youths with promises to help them clear the Agniveer recruitment process.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two held for duping Agniveer aspirants | Image: Freepik

Palghar: Police have arrested two persons hailing from Satara district in Maharashtra for allegedly duping some youths in Palghar under the pretext of helping them in clearing Agniveer recruitment process, officials said.

The accused, Annasaheb Dhanaji Kakade (30) and Ganesh Kale (27), were arrested by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police.

"The duo posed as influential persons and assured the youths to ensure their recruitment in the Agnipath scheme of the central government for defence forces," senior inspector Suresh Gaikwad of the Virar police station said.

The recruitment process was underway at the Jivdani Cricket Ground in Virar since November 28, he said.

"Kakade and Kale went to the ground and approached some candidates, assuring them to help clear the recruitment process. After receiving Rs 1,000 from one candidate as an advance amount, they asked him to get some more youths like him. But as some candidates soon realised that the duo was trying to defraud them, they lodged a complaint with the police," he said.

After that, the police nabbed the duo from the spot, he said.

A case was registered against them under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 318(4) (cheating), 62 (offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) and 3(5) (common intention).

Following their arrest, they were produced before a local court, which remanded them in police custody for five days.  

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:32 IST, December 7th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.