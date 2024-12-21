Published 12:24 IST, December 21st 2024
Two Youths Killed in Motorcycle-Truck Collision in Kerala's Palakkad
Two youths were killed after their motorcycle collided with a truck at Puthuppariyaram estate junction
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two killed in accident in Kerala | Image: META AI
Palakkad: Two youths were killed after their motorcycle collided with a truck at Puthuppariyaram estate junction in this district early on Saturday. According to police, the accident occurred around 5 am on the Kozhikode-Palakkad stretch of National Highway 966.
The motorcycle reportedly lost control and crashed into a truck heading towards Kozhikode.
The deceased were residents of Makkaraparambu in Palakkad. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway, they said.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 12:24 IST, December 21st 2024