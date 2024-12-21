Search icon
Published 12:24 IST, December 21st 2024

Two Youths Killed in Motorcycle-Truck Collision in Kerala's Palakkad

Two youths were killed after their motorcycle collided with a truck at Puthuppariyaram estate junction

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two killed in accident in Kerala | Image: META AI

Palakkad: Two youths were killed after their motorcycle collided with a truck at Puthuppariyaram estate junction in this district early on Saturday. According to police, the accident occurred around 5 am on the Kozhikode-Palakkad stretch of National Highway 966.

The motorcycle reportedly lost control and crashed into a truck heading towards Kozhikode.

The deceased were residents of Makkaraparambu in Palakkad. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway, they said. 

Updated 12:24 IST, December 21st 2024

