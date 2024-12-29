Search icon
Published 22:12 IST, December 29th 2024

U'khand: BJP Announces Candidates For Six Mayoral Seats

The BJP on Sunday announced its candidates for six out of a total of 11 mayoral seats in Uttarakhand for the forthcoming urban local body polls.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
U'khand: BJP Announces Candidates For Six Mayoral Seats | Image: X

Dehradun: The BJP on Sunday announced its candidates for six out of a total of 11 mayoral seats in Uttarakhand for the forthcoming urban local body polls.

Kiran Jaisal is the party's candidate for the mayor's post in Haridwar, Asha Upadhyay for Shrinagar, Shailendra Rawat for Kotdwar, Kalpana Devlal for Pithoragarh, Ajay Verma for Almora and Vikas Sharma for Rudrapur. The party is yet to announce its candidates for the remaining seats.

Elections to the 100 civic bodies in the state including 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils and 46 nagar panchayats are scheduled to be held on January 23.

Polling will be held using ballot papers and the results will be announced on January 25.

At present, BJP is the dominant party in the civic bodies of Uttarakhand.

There are a total of 30,83,500 voters in the state out of which 14,93,519 are women, 15,89,467 are men and 514 others.

Updated 22:12 IST, December 29th 2024

