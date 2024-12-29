U'khand: BJP Announces Candidates For Six Mayoral Seats

Dehradun: The BJP on Sunday announced its candidates for six out of a total of 11 mayoral seats in Uttarakhand for the forthcoming urban local body polls.

Kiran Jaisal is the party's candidate for the mayor's post in Haridwar, Asha Upadhyay for Shrinagar, Shailendra Rawat for Kotdwar, Kalpana Devlal for Pithoragarh, Ajay Verma for Almora and Vikas Sharma for Rudrapur. The party is yet to announce its candidates for the remaining seats.

Elections to the 100 civic bodies in the state including 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils and 46 nagar panchayats are scheduled to be held on January 23.

Polling will be held using ballot papers and the results will be announced on January 25.

At present, BJP is the dominant party in the civic bodies of Uttarakhand.