Uddhav Thackeray Calls Maharashtra Poll Results 'Unexpected and Incomprehensible'

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday described the Maharashtra poll results 2024, where the BJP-led Mahayuti delivered a surprising performance, as completely unexpected and incomprehensible.

In a news conference, Thackeray expressed disbelief, stating that he couldn't believe how Maharashtra, which had listened to him as "kutumb pramukh" (head of the family) during the coronavirus pandemic, would treat him in this manner.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), faced a crushing defeat, with its candidates leading or winning in only about 50 seats. This result was a stark contrast to the predictions made by many of its senior leaders, who had claimed that the alliance would defeat the Mahayuti.

Fall of Uddhav?

Thackeray said the results reflect that there was a tsunami rather than a wave.

“We will keep fighting for the rights of Maharashtra,” Thackeray said.

Of the 95 seats it contested, the Sena (UBT) was winning or leading in just 20 seats. By contrast, Uddhav's archrival Shinde, who split the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena in 2022, powered his outfit to an emphatic show. Shinde's Sena was winning or leading in 57 seats as per the latest figures shared by the Election Commission.

The Mahayuti of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP could win over 230 of the 288 seats in the state.