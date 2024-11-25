Ujjain Horror: Man Kills Wife With Sword After a Fight, 8 Months After Marriage

Ujjain: A horrific murder incident has been reported in the Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh where a woman was killed with a sword by her own husband, just eight months after marriage. The accused took this heinous step after a fight with his wife.

Ujjain Horror: Husband Kills Wife with Sword, 8 Months After Marriage

In a chilling news, a man murdered his 40-year-old wife in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, just eight months after marriage; not only this, the accused killed his wife by attacking her with a sword. As per reports, a couple in Ujjain had a fight following which, the accused charged at his wife with a sword and attacked her, killing her on the spot.

Man Kills Wife Over Cheating Suspect, Body Sent for Postmortem

The deceased, who was the second wife of the accused, was murdered in a ruthless, cold-blooded manner after her husband suspected her of cheating. Police officers including the DSP reached the spot as soon as they heard of the murder; the deceased's body has been sent for a postmortem. The forensic team was also present at the site of the murder.

15-Year-Old Raped by Truck Driver in MP Forest

In another news, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a truck driver while his two associates restrained the teenager's male friend in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, an official said on Sunday.

The teenager and her 21-year-old male friend were returning after visiting the Vandevi temple in the area when they parked their two-wheeler and entered the forest, said Silwani's Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Anil Maurya.

At the same time, a truck broke down following which its driver, later identified as Sanju Adivasi (21), and his two friends also went inside the forest, where they spotted the girl and her friend.