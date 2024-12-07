Union Minister Ramp Walked at the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav Fashion Show

Guwahati: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with MoS Sukanta Majumdar walked the ramp at the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav fashion show, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

The 'Mahotsav' will provide an unprecedented platform to showcase the region's vibrant textile industry, artisanal crafts and unique Geographical Indication (GI) products, Scindia said at a press conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav', festival to showcase the cultural, social and economic fabric of the eight northeastern states, on December 6.

Daily cultural performances at the event also feature the Bihu dances of Assam , the folk dances of Nagaland and other traditional expressions.

In recent years, the northeastern region has witnessed a substantial boost in infrastructure development across sectors such as transportation, energy, digital connectivity and industrial growth.

These developments are aimed at overcoming geographical isolation, improving regional integration and enhancing economic growth. The region, known for its strategic location, rich natural resources and cultural diversity, is now becoming a focal point for major industrial and infrastructure projects, another official said.

Among the various sectors, notable advancements include the setting up of semiconductor industries, mega bridges to improve connectivity and expansions in road, rail and air networks.