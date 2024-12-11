UP: 8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Sustaining Burns During Wedding Fireworks

Deoria (UP): An eight-year-old boy died from severe burns sustained during fireworks at a wedding in Deoria, police said on Wednesday.

Barhaj Station House Officer Rahul Singh said, "The deceased, identified as Abhinandan alias Kanha, was a resident of Mahui Khadesar village in the Madanpur police station area. He lived with his maternal grandparents in Barhaj for his education." On December 9, a wedding procession arrived at the home of Vidyasagar Yadav in Jigni Sonhauli, Khukhundu. Kanha had gone to watch the procession, where fireworks were being launched using a potassium gun made from an iron pipe.

During the display, Kanha sustained critical injuries. He was first taken to a Primary Health Center and later referred to Gorakhpur Medical College for treatment. Despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on December 11, the SHO said.