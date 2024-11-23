Search icon
Published 18:40 IST, November 23rd 2024

UP Bypolls: BJP's Dharmraj Nishad Wins Katehari Seat, Defeats SP's Shobhawati Varma

BJP's Dharmraj Nishad won the Katehari assembly seat in Ambedkar Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh by defeating Samajwadi Party's Shobhawati Varma.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP's Dharmraj Nishad won the Katehari assembly seat in Ambedkar Nagar district | Image: X

Lucknow: BJP's Dharmraj Nishad won the Katehari assembly seat in Ambedkar Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh by defeating Samajwadi Party's Shobhawati Varma by a margin of 34,514 votes, the Election Commission said.

According to the ECI, Nishad bagged 1,04,091 votes while Varma got 69,577 votes.

BSP's Amit Verma claimed the third spot by bagging 41,647 votes.

Varma is the wife of Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha MP from Ambedkar Nagar Lalji Verma.

Bypolls in Katehari were necessitated following the election of its sitting MLA Lalji Verma as Lok Sabha MP from Ambedkar Nagar earlier this year. 

With PTI Inputs

Updated 18:40 IST, November 23rd 2024

