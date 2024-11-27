UP Court Sentences Man to 20 Years in Jail for Raping Minor Girl

Bahraich: A court here has sentenced a man to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO) Deepakant Mani on Tuesday also imposed a fine of Rs 1,10,000 on the convict Pappu.

Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla said a woman had lodged a complaint that her daughter had gone to attend nature's call on May 6, 2022, when the accused raped her and also hurled casteist slurs at her.