Published 13:54 IST, November 27th 2024

UP Court Sentences Man to 20 Years in Jail for Raping Minor Girl

A court here has sentenced a man to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2022.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A court here has sentenced a man to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2022. | Image: Pixabay

Bahraich: A court here has sentenced a man to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2022.
Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO) Deepakant Mani on Tuesday also imposed a fine of Rs 1,10,000 on the convict Pappu.

Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla said a woman had lodged a complaint that her daughter had gone to attend nature's call on May 6, 2022, when the accused raped her and also hurled casteist slurs at her.

When the girl screamed for help, Pappu also threatened to kill her.
A case was registered against Pappu under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, POCSO and Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Act.

Updated 14:39 IST, November 27th 2024

