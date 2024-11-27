UP Govt Removes Principal, Suspends 3 Others In Connection With Jhansi Medical College

Jhansi: Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday announced the removal of the principal of Jhansi Medical College and the suspension of three other individuals in connection with the November 15 fire incident that claimed the lives of 10 newborn babies. Health Minister Pathak also stated that the Chief Medical Superintendent of the college has been charge-sheeted.

"Based on the investigation report of the four-member committee constituted on the instructions of the Deputy Chief Minister, the principal of the college has been removed. The Chief Medical Superintendent has been charge-sheeted, and three others have been suspended," said Brajesh Pathak.

The incident occurred at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, where 54 newborns were admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the time. The fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, spread rapidly in the highly oxygenated environment of the NICU, resulting in the deaths of 10 newborns.

Following the tragedy, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava wrote to all Chief Secretaries of states and union territories, urging them to review and strengthen measures for fire prevention, preparedness, and mitigation in all health facilities.

In a letter dated November 19, the Union Health Secretary stated, “This is in continuation of this Ministry's previous communications via DO letters dated March 23, May 29, June 6, and July 30 (copies enclosed), wherein State Health Departments were requested to review and enhance capacities for fire accident prevention, preparedness, and mitigation in health facilities. Additionally, a detailed checklist on 'Prevention and Maintenance of Fire Safety' was shared with all States and Union Territories (copy enclosed).”