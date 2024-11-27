Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • UP Govt Removes Principal, Suspends 3 Others In Connection With Jhansi Medical College

Published 18:46 IST, November 27th 2024

UP Govt Removes Principal, Suspends 3 Others In Connection With Jhansi Medical College

The incident occurred at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, where 54 newborns were admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the time.

Reported by: Asian News International
Jhansi Medical College Fire | Representational image | Image: PTI

Jhansi: Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday announced the removal of the principal of Jhansi Medical College and the suspension of three other individuals in connection with the November 15 fire incident that claimed the lives of 10 newborn babies. Health Minister Pathak also stated that the Chief Medical Superintendent of the college has been charge-sheeted.

"Based on the investigation report of the four-member committee constituted on the instructions of the Deputy Chief Minister, the principal of the college has been removed. The Chief Medical Superintendent has been charge-sheeted, and three others have been suspended," said Brajesh Pathak.

The incident occurred at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, where 54 newborns were admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the time. The fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, spread rapidly in the highly oxygenated environment of the NICU, resulting in the deaths of 10 newborns.

Following the tragedy, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava wrote to all Chief Secretaries of states and union territories, urging them to review and strengthen measures for fire prevention, preparedness, and mitigation in all health facilities.

In a letter dated November 19, the Union Health Secretary stated, “This is in continuation of this Ministry's previous communications via DO letters dated March 23, May 29, June 6, and July 30 (copies enclosed), wherein State Health Departments were requested to review and enhance capacities for fire accident prevention, preparedness, and mitigation in health facilities. Additionally, a detailed checklist on 'Prevention and Maintenance of Fire Safety' was shared with all States and Union Territories (copy enclosed).”

The letter further called on all states and union territories to immediately update their fire prevention plans for healthcare facilities and train healthcare staff in fire safety protocols, evacuation procedures, and the use of fire-fighting equipment.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:48 IST, November 27th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.