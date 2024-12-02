Search icon
Published 06:25 IST, December 2nd 2024

8-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead in UP's Meerut

An eight-year-old girl was shot dead in Meerut as attackers, who were allegedly targeting her brother Sahil due to a two-year-old dispute.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
8-year-old girl shot dead in UP's Meerut | Image: Representational

Meerut: An eight-year-old girl was shot dead in Meerut as attackers, who were allegedly targeting her brother Sahil due to a two-year-old dispute, mistakenly shot her when she intervened, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday evening at the Kalindi village in Sardhana.

According to the Sardhana police station in-charge Pratap Singh, Aafia was struck by a bullet in her chest and she succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

Police have identified two primary suspects, Masroor and Kamran, and are pursuing to arrest them.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 06:25 IST, December 2nd 2024

