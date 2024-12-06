UP Police Sub-Inspector Dies After Being Run Over By Train In Lucknow, Probe Underway

Lucknow: A 39-year-old sub-inspector was killed in a tragic incident after being run over by a train near the Majhgavan Village in Lucknow. The incident reportedly occurred on December 4, following which the body of the deceased cop was recovered by the railway police. A senior police official confirmed the incident saying that the body was sent for postmortem and a probe has been initiated.

According to the police, information was received at around 2 pm regarding the dead body of the policeman lying on the railway track in Majhgavan. Immediately, a police team rushed to the spot removed the body from the tracks and preserved it in the mortuary of a hospital.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rajesh Kumar Yadav, the police attempted to identify the body but were unable to do so on Wednesday. However, on Thursday, the police managed to identify the deceased as Sub-Inspector Dhyan Singh, a resident of the Kaushambi District.

Sushant Golf City Station House Officer Anjani Kumar Mishra revealed that Dhyan Singh was posted at the Police Headquarters in Lucknow.