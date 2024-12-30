Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • UP Shocker: 17-Year-Old Kills Best Friend for Stealing Girlfriend's Video, Blackmailing Her

Published 13:19 IST, December 30th 2024

UP Shocker: 17-Year-Old Kills Best Friend for Stealing Girlfriend's Video, Blackmailing Her

A teenager from Meerut reportedly hammered his best friend to death after he allegedly stole his girlfriend's video and began blackmailing her

Reported by: Digital Desk
UP Shocker: 17-Year-Old Kills Best Friend for Stealing Girlfriend's Video, Blackmailing Her | Image: X

Meerut: A 17-year-old teenager from Meerut reportedly hammered his best friend to death after he allegedly stole his girlfriend's video and began blackmailing her. The teenager confessed to the police that his friend, Abhinav, had stolen some pictures and videos of his girlfriend to blackmail her.

Reports stated that Abhinav, a Class 11 student, went missing after leaving home for coaching classes on Saturday.

The accused and Abhinav were neighbors and attended coaching together to prepare for engineering exams. Abhinav would ride his scooter, while the accused, a 12th-grade student, would take the pillion seat.

After the two left for tuition on Saturday, Abhinav did not return until late in the evening. His worried parents filed an FIR after inquiring with the accused about his whereabouts.

As the investigation began, police found Abhinav's dead body at a spot near a tube well behind Garh Margh in Meerut, UP. The police also found a hammer, which was allegedly used to kill him.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:19 IST, December 30th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.