Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • UP: Teacher Booked for Beating Class 6 Student Over Wearing Cap to School

Published 12:20 IST, December 26th 2024

UP: Teacher Booked for Beating Class 6 Student Over Wearing Cap to School

The teacher of a convent school was booked for allegedly beating a class six student for wearing a cap to school.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Teacher booked for beating class 6 student over wearing cap to school | Image: AI Generated

Ballia: The teacher of a convent school in the Chitbaragaon police station area here was booked for allegedly beating a class six student for wearing a cap to school, police said on Thursday.

The teacher allegedly beat the child again after his father complained to the school authorities about the incident, Chitbaragaon police station in-charge Prashant Kumar Chaudhary said.

An FIR was filed against Jitendra Rai, a teacher at Nav Bharat Children Academy, on the complaint of Anil Kumar Gupta from Jai Prakash Nagar village on Wednesday, police said.

In his complaint, Gupta accused Rai of using abusive language against his son, Shlok Gupta, for wearing a cap to school and beating him for it, Chaudhary said, adding that the incident took place on December 20.

When Gupta went to the school the next day to deposit the fees, he complained about the teacher to the school principal, he said.

Angered by this, Rai beat the student again on the same day and banged his head against the wall, Chaudhary added.

The matter is under investigation, he said.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:20 IST, December 26th 2024

Recommended

Tollywood Meets Telangana CM to Ease 'Soured' Ties Amid Stampede Row
Entertainment News
Show Proof: Sharad Pawar's NCP Slams Congress Over EVM Bashing
India News
Lamborghini Goes Up in Flames, Gautam Singhania Raises Concerns
Viral News
From Somnath to Sambhal, Battle For Knowing Historical Truth, Justice
India News
Cold Wave Continues in North India, Rain Expected in Delhi-NCR - LIVE
India News
play-icon
02:00
Christian Minorities Attacked in Bangladesh, 17 Houses Torched
Videos
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Smith-Labuschagne Steady
SportFit
Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 On OTT: Where and When To Watch Kartik Starrer Online
Entertainment News
DAM Capital IPO Listing Price Prediction: What Does GMP Indicate?
Republic Business
Thane Civic Staff and Cops Save Elderly Couple from Committing Suicide
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.