  • News /
  • India News /
  • UP: Woman Goes Under Gender Change Surgery, Marries Girlfriend in Kannauj

Published 19:00 IST, December 21st 2024

UP: Woman Goes Under Gender Change Surgery, Marries Girlfriend in Kannauj

A 32-year-old woman underwent a gender reassignment surgery and married her lover in the Sarai Devin Tola area in Kannauj.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kannauj woman goes gender reassignment surgery, marries girlfriend | Image: X

Kannauj (UP): A 32-year-old woman underwent a gender reassignment surgery and married her lover in the Sarai Devin Tola area.

Shivangi, also known as Ranu, was born a woman but fell in love with Jyoti, 25.

Their love blossomed four years ago when Jyoti began visiting Shivangi's jewellery shop in the area.

Jyoti later opened a beauty parlour at Shivangi's home and their as their ties thickened, they decided to marry each other.

Since they were both women, Shivangi decided to change her gender.

"She researched the process online, consulted a specialist doctor in Delhi, and underwent three surgeries to transition. One final procedure remains, but Ranu (Shivangi) has already begun living her life as a man," said a family member.

Both families have been fully supportive of the couple's decision and participated in the wedding, the relative said. 

With PTI Inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:00 IST, December 21st 2024

