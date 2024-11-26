Search icon
Published 15:50 IST, November 26th 2024

US Ambassador to India Pays Tribute to 26/11 Martyrs

US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, pays tribute to victims of 26/11 terror attacks at Mumbai's Taj Mahal palace hotel.

Reported by: Digital Desk
US Ambassador to India pays tributes to 26/11 martyrs | Image: ANI

Mumbai: US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, pays tribute to victims of 26/11 terror attacks at Mumbai's Taj Mahal palace hotel.

On the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, reaffirmed America's commitment to standing with India in the fight against terrorism. He pledged continued cooperation in efforts to combat terrorism and honor the victims of the deadly attacks.

In a post on X, he said, “Today marks the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. We honor the memory of the victims lost and pledge to continue the fight against acts of terror together with the Government of India.”

Earlier in the day, remembering the victims of the 26/11 terror attack, Consul General of Israel for Midwest India in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani paid his tribute to the martyrs on Tuesday at Nariman House in Mumbai.

Remembering when he came to Colaba a few days after the attacks, he told ANI, "I was sent here at Nariman House in Colaba 2-3 days after the event took place here. I still remember the ammunition smell. It was very terrible."

He further said that the terrorists wanted to create fear and break the economy, however as he sees the bustling restaurants, he sees a victory against terrorism.

"When I see full restaurants and people walking, buying, shopping and roaming freely, I feel this is the biggest victory against terrorism. The aim of the terrorists was not to kill people, they wanted to create fear and break the economy but when I see restaurants, shops and people at the train stations and other places, I fully understand that we won against terrorism. India won against terrorism," he told to agency.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the bravehearts at the Martyrs Memorial in Mumbai on the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and state's governor C P Radhakrishnan also paid tributes at the Martyrs' Memorial on the premises of the Commissioner's Office today.

(with agency inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:50 IST, November 26th 2024

