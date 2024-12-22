Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Vehicle In Former CM Vasundhara Raje’s Convoy Overturns In Pali, 3 Policemen Injured

Published 17:47 IST, December 22nd 2024

Vehicle In Former CM Vasundhara Raje’s Convoy Overturns In Pali, 3 Policemen Injured

Vehicle In Former CM Vasundhara Raje’s Convoy Overturns In Pali, 3 Policemen Injured

Reported by: Digital Desk
Vehicle In Former CM Vasundhara Raje’s Convoy Overturns In Pali, 3 Policemen Injured | Image: Republic

Pali: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje cavalcade on Sunday met with an accident after a police vehicle in the convoy suddenly overturned on the while attempting to save a bike rider in the Pali district. According to the police, three out of six policemen travelling in the vehicle sustained injuries. All the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:47 IST, December 22nd 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.