Vote For BJP In Delhi Irrespective Of Candidates: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Launching an attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for "breaking" its promises like that of a Jan Lokpal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday appealed to people in Delhi to vote for the BJP irrespective of the candidates.

The defence minister addressed two poll rallies in Delhi on Thursday at the Delhi Cantonment and Vishwas Nagar, and said the BJP is the only party that fulfils all its promises.

Singh also mentioned that the Indian government ensured the safe return of students from Ukraine and reiterated the party's claim that the Russia-Ukraine war was stopped for four hours for this.

Speaking at Vishwas Nagar, Singh said under the Narendra Modi-led government, India has become more influential globally.

He said when the Russia-Ukraine war started, many students from Delhi were stuck there. Their parents urged the government to ensure the safe return of the students.

"There was bombing from both sides... PM Modi talked to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, every Indian would be proud of this... the war was stopped for four hours, and our youth could return to India safely," he said.

Singh attacked AAP convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that he always reneged on his promises.

"On the other hand, Kejriwal said they would not form a political party, but he did... He used to say politicians should not take government bungalows but he took one... and in that bungalow a woman was beaten up. Would people of Delhi vote for such a person?" he said.

He said the BJP government promised abrogation of Article 370 and it did that.

"We changed the Indian Penal Code and CrPC, which were British legacies," Singh said, elaborating how the BJP has kept its promises.

Speaking at Delhi Cantonment, Singh said, "The BJP is the only party which has fulfilled all promises it had made in its manifesto... I would urge you to forget everything and vote for the BJP." "Vote for the BJP in Delhi and don't see who the candidate is. Your vote will be for Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

He assured that all the schemes in Delhi will continue if the BJP comes to power. The residents will also be able to get the benefit of central schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana which, he said, will be implemented within 10 days of the formation of government.

Singh also said Atal Canteens will be established in all slums which will provide meals at Rs 5.

Targeting AAP, Singh used the term 'AAPDA', which translates to disaster in Hindi, for the party, and accused it of not keeping its poll promises, especially to establish a Jan Lokpal.

"During the Anna Hazare movement, Arvind Kejriwal had said he would not form any political party. He used the trust that people had bestowed on Anna Hazare's movement by forming the government in Delhi... But did he fulfil his promises?" Singh said.

"He (Kejriwal) said they will establish a Jan Lokpal... but today, there are so many scams in Delhi," he said.

Singh said it was the BJP that gave statehood to Delhi and also regularised several colonies.

"But the AAP government could not provide them with water or drainage facilities," he alleged.

"AAP has fooled the people of Delhi to get their support. They had promised to clean Yamuna in three years. Where did that promise go?" he said.

"To hide their failure, they are blaming that Haryana has mixed poison in the water. Haryana chief minister drank the water... there was no poison," he said, adding that the BJP would ensure that Yamuna was cleaned in three years if they came to power.

He claimed that the Congress would be finished soon and slammed its president Mallikarjun Kharge for saying that taking a dip in the Maha Kumbh would not remove poverty.

"You can speak against our religion but I dare you to speak against any other religion," Singh said.