VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Stresses Need For 8-Fold Rise In Per Capita Income For 'Vikshit Bharat' By 2047

Motihari: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was attending the second convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Bihar’s Motihari, on Saturday, emphasized that an eight-fold rise in per capita income needed to be achieved to attain the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by the year 2047. While talking about reforms to achieve the target, the vice president also expressed his hopes that India, which is at present 5th largest economy in the world, will soon become the third-largest economy.

VP Dhankhar, while addressing the event at the Mahatma Gandhi Central University expressed hope that the country would "soon leave Germany and Japan behind", to become the third-largest economy in the world. The event was attended by Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar and local MP and former union minister Radha Mohan Singh.

He praised the government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without taking any names, and said, "The last 10 years have been marked by eradication of a culture of corruption and middlemen seem to have been eliminated.”

"The world looks at us with surprise as we keep marching towards getting our due place on the global stage. We are the fifth largest economy as of now but things are looking up and soon we will leave Germany and Japan behind," Dhankhar said.

The vice president also pointed out that the nation needs to cover a lot of ground if the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ is realized by the time 100 years of Independence is celebrated in 2047.

The 74-year-old Vice President said, "I am not likely to live to see that day. The onus is on young people like the students present here. We must strive to raise the per capita income to eight times of what it is today. This would require our youth to make sacrifices."

Dhankhar also spoke of the progress made in Bihar under the Chief Ministership of Nitish Kumar, who was not present on the occasion. He said, "I was an MP when your current CM was a Union minister. So much has been achieved in the state under his stewardship. He has drawn lessons from our past in which we saw grim episodes like the country's gold reserves being pledged.”

The allusion was to the Prime Ministership of late Chandra Shekhar in 1990 when, in the wake of a severe financial crisis, the Reserve Bank of India had to pledge several tonnes of gold with foreign banks to raise loans.

Earlier, the Vice President planted a sapling in memory of his deceased mother as part of "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (One tree for mother)" drive.