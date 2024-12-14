We Are Not Just Great Democracy, We Are Mother Of Democracy: PM Modi In Parliament

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while participating in the discussion on the Constitution in the Parliament on Saturday, hailed the makers of the Constitution saying that they did not believe that India was born in 1947, instead, they recognised the great traditions and thousands of years of heritage, while making the Constitution. Highlighting that the Constitution is the foundation of this great nation, PM Modi said that India’s constitution, not only makes it a great democracy but the “Mother of Democracy”.

Addressing the Parliament, while replying to the debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi said, “Makers of the Constitution were very conscious of this fact. They did not believe that India was born in 1947 or that democracy began in India in 1950. They recognized the great traditions, the rich culture, and the thousands of years of heritage this land had. They were fully aware of this. For them, India's democratic past had always been prosperous and inspiring for the world. That is why today, India is known as the ‘Mother of Democracies’. We are not just the largest democracy; we are the birthplace of democracy."

